MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant slashed a 66-year-old man on the head without provocation aboard a subway train rolling through Manhattan early Thursday, police said.

The victim was aboard a southbound No. 6 train at the 33rd Street station near Park Avenue around 3:15 a.m. when the attacker approached him, and slashed his head and ear, authorities said.

The assailant exited the train and fled the station after the attack, which investigators described as unprovoked.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect early Friday in a public appeal for tips.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).