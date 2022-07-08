Pictured is the man who punched another man who was getting off a train inside a subway station in Manhattan, along with a woman. (Credit: NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was punched just after getting off a subway train in Manhattan on Wednesday, police said.

The 65-year-old victim was walking on a platform inside the 72nd Street and Broadway subway station after stepping off a northbound No. 1 train when a man punched him in the back at around 10:30 p.m., officials said. After the victim turned around, the suspect punched him in the face. Afterward, he, along with a woman, boarded a northbound No. 2 train when it arrived. The man boarded the same train, but in a different car, in an attempt to follow the pair. He suffered bruising to his face but refused medical attention after reporting the attack to the police.

Police asked for help in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 25 years old, 165 pounds, of medium build and with long, black hair in a bun. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a white t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

The woman he was with was described by police as being around 25 years old, of thin build and with long, brown hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).