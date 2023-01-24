MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A 64-year-old man arrested for allegedly strangling two women in 1994 was ordered held without bail during his Tuesday arraignment.

Larry Atkinson was arrested Monday in the Feb. 20, 1994 deaths of Sarah and Sharon Roberts Monday after new DNA evidence came to light. Atkinson is an ex-convict with 13 prior arrests. He was convicted five times and served time under different aliases, according to state records.

Sharon Roberts (PIX11 Archives)

Police tied Atkinson to the deaths based on DNA evidence found on Sarah Roberts’ fingernail, according to the criminal complaint. A test was also done on a dried secretion swab from Sharon Roberts’ right hand.

Sarah Roberts, 57, and Sharon Roberts, 27, were mother and daughter. The pair lived together in a West 125th Street apartment in the Grant Houses. The mother suffered from emphysema, police told PIX11 in 1994.

A home attendant found the bodies of the women in their apartment, PIX11 reported in 1994. The door was unlocked when the attendant arrived. There were no signs of forced entry.

Atkinson had been dating the home attendant who found the bodies in 1994, sources told PIX11 News. The home attendant was not considered a suspect at the time and was cleared.

Atkinson is due back in court on Jan. 27.