Pictured are the alleged suspects behind a robbery on the Upper East Side. (Credit: NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for two robbers in connection to an assault last month on the Upper East Side.

A 64-year-old man was walking near Fifth Avenue and East 72nd Street around 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 13 when one of two men held him by the throat while the other man took his wallet, which had around $110, his credit cards and his keys, authorities said. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police asked the public for any information that could lead to an arrest. They released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).