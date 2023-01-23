HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a 64-year-old man on Monday, decades after he allegedly strangled two women inside a Harlem apartment.

Larry Atkinson was arrested on murder charges in connection with the Feb. 20, 1994 deaths of Sharon Roberts, 27, and Sarah Roberts, 57, officials said. Police have not yet said how they connected him to the deaths so many years after the women were killed.

The women were found unconscious and unresponsive inside the bedroom of a West 125th Street home near Amsterdam Avenue on Feb. 20 in 1994, police said. The Medical Examiner’s office determined they’d both been strangled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.