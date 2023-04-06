MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are searching for the suspect that clobbered a 63-year-old man in the head with a baton inside a Manhattan subway station Wednesday night.

The suspect approached the victim inside Grand Central Station around 1:04 a.m. and started arguing with him, according to the NYPD.

As the victim tried the leave the station, the assailant pulled out an expandable baton and bashed the victim’s head before running away, police said. First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect. No arrests have been made.

