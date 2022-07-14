MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An attacker followed a man from a train onto a subway platform, then stabbed the man in the stomach on Thursday, police said.

The 62-year-old victim was on a train with the suspect near the Broadway and West 72nd Street station, officials said. The suspect got agitated without provocation, followed the victim off of the train and attacked around 5:30 p.m.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.

Officers are still looking for the suspect, who fled the scene after the attack. Police have not yet released a description.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).