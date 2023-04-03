MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of beating a rival food cart vendor with a crowbar in front of his two young children in Lower Manhattan earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Felix Noel, 62, allegedly drove his car up on the sidewalk and get out of the vehicle with a yellow crowbar before beating the vendor, 45, near City Hall at around 8 a.m. on Feb. 11, authorities said. The victim suffered a broken rib and elbow, knee, and back injuries, according to court documents.

Before the attack, Noel’s co-worker allegedly picked a fight with the victim about food cart territories on the sidewalk near Park Row while the vendor was setting up his cart for the day, prosecutors said. The victim’s two small children witnessed the attack.

The victim had previously alleged Noel was trying to extort $20,000 from him, according to law enforcement sources.

Noel was arrested at the scene and the crowbar was found in his truck, officials said. Noel was indicted on assault and weapons charges, prosecutors said Monday.

“This victim was allegedly violently attacked in front of his own children for just trying to do his job,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “Food cart vendors are a key part of the fabric of our city, and these hardworking New Yorkers deserve to be safe when they go to work every day.”