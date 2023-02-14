MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked a food vendor with a crowbar in a Lower Manhattan park on Saturday morning, police said.

Felix Noel, 62, allegedly beat the 45-year-old food worker with the crowbar in City Hall Park at around 8 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Noel and the food vendor know each other but it remained unclear what prompted the attack The victim alleged Noel was trying to extort $20,000 from him, according to law enforcement sources.

Noel was arrested and charged with felony assault, police said. Noel was arraigned on Sunday and bail was set at a $15,000 bond or $12,000 cash, according to public court records. A temporary order of protection was also issued.

Noel’s attorney could not immediately be reached.