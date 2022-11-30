Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a building manager in Manhattan, police said. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 61-year-old building manager was struck with a chair after confronting three men about allegedly smoking marijuana in the building vestibule a few weeks ago, police said Wednesday.

The victim tried to get the suspects to leave the building at East 15th Street and First Avenue when he was attacked on Nov. 15 at around 6:20 p.m., police said. One of the men picked up the chair and hit the victim over the head, according to the NYPD.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).