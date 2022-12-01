Police have identified this man as a suspect in the unprovoked Nov. 10 assault of a man, 60, in Lower Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who punched a 60-year-old man without provocation last month in Lower Manhattan.

The victim was walking along William Street near Ann Street, around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, when a stranger in front of him turned around and struck him in the face, police said. The victim stumbled to the ground before passing out as the attacker ran off, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in what authorities described as stable condition. Police on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspect in an attempt to close the case. He’s believed to be in his 20s and has a thin build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).