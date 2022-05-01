NEW YORK (PIX 11) — A 39-year-old man was fatally stabbed at the Dave & Buster’s in Times Square Saturday night, authorities said.

The victim and another individual got into a dispute at the prize-ticket counter before it escalated, police said. The unidentified person then stabbed the victim in the chest with an unknown object before fleeing the scene.

Authorities responded to the scene at 10:44 p.m. and found the victim with the stab wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Police have arrested the male suspect but have not yet released his identity. The charges are pending.