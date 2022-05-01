NEW YORK (PIX11)– A 27-year-old man died after he was shot in the head on the Upper West Side Sunday afternoon, police said.

Authorities responded to the shooting at 12:17 p.m. on West 102nd Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:31 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman.

The victim and the unknown individual were involved in a verbal dispute prior to the incident, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).