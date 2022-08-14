INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in the leg Saturday night in Manhattan, police said.

The victim was at a barbecue near 3761 Tenth Avenue in Inwood when shots rang out just before 11 p.m., police said. Cops found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg and he was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Police said there was a dispute before the shooting and the victim was being chased when he was hit. The suspect fled the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).