HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Harlem on Saturday, according to police.

Police responded to a man shot around 4:40 p.m. at Madison Avenue and East 132 Street. When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).