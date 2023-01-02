NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man with possible ties to radical Islamic extremism is accused of attacking NYPD officers at a New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, according to police and a law enforcement official familiar with the matter.

Trevor Bickford, a Maine resident, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted assault, police said Monday.

The attack happened a little after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. Two of the officers were struck before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, and were expected to recover.

Investigators believe Bickford traveled to New York City earlier in the week and are examining whether he came to New York specifically to attack police officers at one of the largest New Year’s celebrations in the world, a law enforcement official said.

New York City police and federal officials are still trying to discern a motive, and investigators have been reviewing Bickford’s online postings, which included some mentions of Islamic extremist views, the official said.

Bickford was expected to recover from the gunshot wound.

