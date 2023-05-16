SEAPORT, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Barbie-inspired pop-up restaurant is opening for the summer in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe, located at 19 Fulton St. in the Seaport, promises guests the ultimate form of Barbie-inspired dining ahead of the theatrical release of the “Barbie” film directed by Greta Gerwig.

Folks can expect “a sea of poptimistic Barbie colors, laid-back beachy motifs, and lots of retro glam,” according to Bucketlisters, as well as a life-size Barbie Box, and a delicious menu curated by “MasterChef” finalist Becky Brown.

The menu features tasty dishes like the Pacific Paradise Pancakes, West Coast Wave Wedge Salad, a California Dreamin’ Club Sandwich, and an Anything is Possible Sundae. Customers can also expect exclusive merchandise and a Malibu Barbie beach scene, where they can rest their feet in the sand.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe will remain open through summer until Sept. 15.