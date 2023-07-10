Madonna is seen in an undated photo. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Madonna’s performances at Madison Square Garden in August have been postponed, MSG officials announced Monday.

The singer recently stayed in the intensive care unit for “several days” after being admitted for a “serious bacterial infection” in late June, her longtime manager Guy Oseary told KTLA 5.

Her planned shows on August 23, 24, 26, and 27 will be postponed. MSG officials said fans should keep their tickets because they will be honored for the rescheduled show dates when they are announced.