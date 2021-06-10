NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio and Macy’s announced Thursday that the iconic Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will return as a live holiday spectacle on New York’s East River this Independence Day.

The news comes after last year’s annual July 4 celebration was transformed into a series of pre-recorded, smaller fireworks displays around the city as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macy’s described this year’s comeback show as a “jaw dropping pyrotechnic salute to American bravery and optimism in an incomparable barrage of color, light, shape and sound.”

Will Cross, executive producer of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, said it will be an “epic celebration that will inspire a renewed sense of hope and optimism among our fellow New Yorkers and viewers nationwide.”

The show kicks off on Sunday, July 4, just before 9:30 p.m. with over 65,000 shells and effects from fie barges positioned on the East River, centered along Midtown Manhattan.

Singer Tori Kelly is set to perform a powerful rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical ‘Carousel’ as a “tribute to everyday heroes,” Macy’s said.

“New Yorkers have worked hard to fight back COVID-19 and build a recovery for all of us,” said de Blasio in a statement. “This summer, we can’t wait to reconnect with the iconic events that make our city great,” the mayor continued.

De Blasio also announced that the Coney Island fireworks will return this year, launching once the Macy’s show concludes. They’ll be viewable from the Coney Island Boardwalk at 10 p.m., the mayor said.