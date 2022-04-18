LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed by a machete-wielding suspect on the Lower East Side Monday morning, police said.

The attack happened around 5:15 a.m. near Pitt and Grand streets. Police said the victim and suspect got into an argument before the slashing.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a slash wound to his back, per police. Authorities described his condition as stable.

The suspect fled on foot. Police said the victim was not cooperating with the investigation, as of Monday morning.

