NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss issues affecting the island, including the increasingly common sight of vacant storefronts.

“We’ve got vacancy on almost every street in the borough,” said Levine. “It saps life from neighborhoods, it’s a public safety issue, and we’ve got to get this going in the right direction. The rents have to come down.”

Levine also touched on housing, congestion pricing, Grand Central Madison, and more.

Watch the full interview in the video player.