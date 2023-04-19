NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lower Manhattan community is in disarray after a parking garage collapse has left one person dead and several injured.

The collapse happened on Ann Street, between Nassau and Williams Streets in the Financial District on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the building pancaked. Many people who heard the collapse said they experienced shaking and rumbling and rushed out to see what had happened.

“We heard a big boom. And we thought it hit our building. So we went to check windows, and we immediately saw smoke. Cars were sinking – it looked out of a movie. It was horrible,” said one witness.

Pace University students also rushed out to see the aftermath of the horrific partial parking garage, as their school is next door. On Tuesday night, all students were evacuated as officials worried about the building’s safety and structural integrity.

“This bag is all I have. My laptop, clothes, medication, everything I had to leave behind,” one student said.

However, as of Wednesday morning, classes have resumed at Pace University except for those held at 161 William; faculty and staff have been told to work remotely.