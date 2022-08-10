MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a serial burglar who has stolen more than $62,000 in merchandise from several Lower Manhattan clothing stores.

The crook has pulled off six thefts, as well as one unsuccessful attempt in which he fled empty-handed, since July 3, according to authorities.

In each case, he disabled the front door of the targeted business, stuffed items into a large garbage bag, then fled on foot, police said.

The thief has struck at:

Scotch & Soda at 317 Bleecker Street around 5:40 a.m. July 3, taking $7,400 in goods



Meermin Shoes at 123 Mercer Street around 6:20 a.m. July 5, taking $3,400 in goods



Rag & Bone at 104 Christopher Street around 8:05 a.m. July 14, taking $7,900 in goods



Bonobos at 35 Crosby Street around 8:50 a.m. July 15, taking $5,900 in goods



Loro Piana at 3 9th Avenue around 1 a.m. July 17, leaving empty-handed

Christian Louboutin at 59 Horatio Street around 6 a.m. July 17, taking $26,500 in goods

A.P.C. at 267 West 4th Street around 4:10 a.m. July 23, taking $11,400 in goods

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect from the July 5 incident.

He’s believed to be about 35-years-old, 5-foot-7, and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and a mustache, and was last seen wearing a black bucket hat, a black facemask, a brown jacket, black pants, and black dress shoes. In addition to the garbage bag, he carried a brown backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).