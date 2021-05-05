Surveillance image of a man believed to have fired a gun during a dispute that resulted in a nearby 75-year-old woman being struck by a stray bullet on Manhattan’s Lower East Side on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, according to police.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police have arrested a man suspected in a stray-bullet shooting that left a 75-year-old woman wounded nearly three months ago on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

According to the NYPD, Carlyle Herring, 42, was picked up Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. in the same neighborhood where gunfire erupted back in February.

The Bronx man now faces an attempted murder charge for the shooting, police said.

It all started back on the afternoon of Feb. 26 when a man trying to cross Clinton Street was nearly struck by a BMW turning right onto the street from Delancey Street.

A verbal dispute between the driver and pedestrian ensued and the man behind the wheel of the BMW got out of his vehicle, authorities said.

The man who was nearly hit then pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots in the direction of the other man, according to the NYPD.

Unharmed, the driver jumped back in his car and sped off, officials said.

However, at least one bullet fired struck a woman in the buttocks on a nearby street, according to police.

EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

