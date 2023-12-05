LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Lower East Side residents got an update on a new city plan to reduce traffic jams on the way to the Williamsburg Bridge.

At a community board meeting Tuesday night, the city Department of Transportation gave an update on a newly implemented pilot program to try to ease congestion around Delancy and Grand Streets.

The new changes include no right turn allowed from Grand Street onto Clinton Street, and a new rush hour lane on Norfolk Street. The DOT said a traffic signal would go up on Broome Street and Clinton Streets.

Some residents who spoke at the meeting said they think the new plan is good, but added that drivers are ignoring traffic enforcement agents and making the right turn anyway.

“It’s a big problem because they’re not reinforcing it,” Deborah Strock said.

Other residents said there is currently no traffic agent on East Broadway and they would like one.

The pilot program is for one year, and the city DOT said they would make rolling changes as needed.