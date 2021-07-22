Lower East Side market reopening after pandemic hiatus

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — If you’re looking for an eclectic mix of local food and grocery essentials, you can now head over to the Market Line.

After a pandemic-hiatus, the marketplace reopened today.

Sweet treats, fresh produce, and seafood are just some of what you’ll find at The Market Line.

At least 75% of the businesses here are minority, immigrant and/or women-owned which reflects the lower east side community. Rohan says it was important to help these small business owners survive difficult times.

While guests are not required to wear masks, COVID-19 protocols in adherence with the CDC recommendations will be in place throughout the space, updated as needed.

Additionally, The Market Line is in the process of expanding. Construction is slated to get underway, knocking down a wall exposing a tunnel that will lead to an additional two blocks that will have more than 70 vendors and it’s set to open in 2023.