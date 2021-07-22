Lower East Side market reopening after pandemic hiatus

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — If you’re looking for an eclectic mix of local food and grocery essentials, you can now head over to the Market Line.

After a pandemic-hiatus, the marketplace reopened today.

Sweet treats, fresh produce, and seafood are just some of what you’ll find at The Market Line. 

At least 75% of the businesses here are minority, immigrant and/or women-owned which reflects the lower east side community. Rohan says it was important to help these small business owners survive difficult times.

While guests are not required to wear masks, COVID-19 protocols in adherence with the CDC recommendations will be in place throughout the space, updated as needed.

Additionally, The Market Line is in the process of expanding. Construction is slated to get underway, knocking down a wall exposing a tunnel that will lead to an additional two blocks that will have more than 70 vendors and it’s set to open in 2023. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Water shoots from Manhattan street like geyser

Controversial ex-Dalton teacher explains lessons that drew criticism

The Market Line reopens after pandemic hiatus

Manhattan’s MIFUNE perfectly weaves Japanese tradition and French culture for a delectable eating experience

Man attacks 3 women in Inwood park in just over an hour: NYPD

Man attacks 3 women in Inwood park in span of an hour

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter