LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A salsa-loving, Latinx community on the Lower East Side is hosting a one-time benefit performance to raise funds for humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine. The event’s planned for 4p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the the Manny Cantor Auditorium.

It’s called “Salsa Not War.” It will bring together salsa legends and other talented local artists, all united in solidarity to support their neighbors and families in need in Ukraine. Grammy-winning musical director and band leader Pete Nater, from the South Bronx, helped come up with the idea for the fundraiser.

Nater was in the Ukraine in 2015 to record and perform with a Ukrainian salsa band called “Dislocados.” He said he had to do something to help.

“It shows the heart of the Lower East Side,” said Nater.

Salsa legend Johnny “Dandy” Rodríguez, an American bongo player who has played with Tito Puente, will be headlining the event.

Daisy Paez and Andrea Cordillo are part of a team of Latino community leaders helping make it happen.

With theaters reopened, the mission is to use the passion for salsa music and dance on the Lower East Side to bring compassion, making a big impact across the globe.

“If you love salsa and you want to represent the culture of salsa, come support us,” Paez said. “It’s going to be an amazing lineup of music.”

All of the proceeds will go to support Ukrainian families coming to New York City. Tickets are $25.

If you want more information about tickets or want to donate, email salsanotwar@gmail.com.