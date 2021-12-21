77-year-old’s tooth knocked out in Lower East side bodega assault: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lower East Side bodega assault

Surveillance image of a man accused of punching a 77-year-old man in the face during an argument at a Lower East Side bodega on Dec. 15, 2021, police said. (NYPD)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A 77-year-old man had a tooth knocked out when a man punched him in the face during an argument at a Lower East Side bodega earlier in December, according to the NYPD.

Police said it all started when the victim and unidentified assailant got into a verbal dispute inside the bodega on Rivington Street just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 15.

As the pair exited the store, the argument continued and eventually escalated when the man punched the older man in the face, authorities said.

The suspect fled the location in an unknown direction.

Police said the victim sustained a laceration to his nose and lost a tooth, but refused medical attention a the scene.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of the man they were looking for in connection with the assault.

