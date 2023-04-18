CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s official, the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park is coming back this summer. The city has finalized its agreement with the new owners of the facility.

Legends Hospitality, which runs concessions at Yankee Stadium, takes over the iconic new york city eatery that was closed last year.

The ten-year contract gives Legends the rights to run the restaurant, snack bar and rowboat rentals.

While an opening date has not been announced, it was first reported by the Gothamist it could be a soon as June 1.