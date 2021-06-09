Cab driver robbed at gunpoint in Upper Manhattan: police

Surveillance images of an individual accused of robbing a livery cab driver at gunpoint in Marble Hill area of Manhattan on May 16, 2021. (NYPD)

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan — Police on Tuesday said they’ve been investigating after a livery cab driver was robbed at gunpoint in Upper Manhattan back in May.

According to the NYPD, back on the afternoon of May 16, an unidentified individual got into the livery cab on West 225th Street, just east of Broadway and across from a Target store.

The suspect then took out a gun before stealing $300 from the 56-year-old driver, authorities said.

The thief then hopped out of the vehicle and fled westbound on West 225th Street, officials said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the person they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).