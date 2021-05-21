MANHATTAN — Little Island, New York City’s newest whimsical park on the Hudson River, opened to the public Friday.

Little Island is located at Hudson River Park along West 13th Street and the Hudson River and provides New Yorkers and visitors a unique greenspace and provides a space to explore, new venues for live performances and cultural events and a place to view the surrounding scenery.

The park, primarily funded by The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation, is one of the first to open in the city since the COVID-19 and spans four miles along Manhattan’s west side.

Little Island is expected to host hundreds of performers and artists, as well as offer free programming for visitors of all ages.

The park includes a 687-seat amphitheater, a plaza with seating, food and beverages, a lawn space and views of the park, the city and the Hudson River.

The park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., with timed reservations required from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free.

Visit LittleIsland.org to reserve a time to visit or to learn more information.