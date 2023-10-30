GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – New York City’s spooky Halloween tradition returns to Manhattan’s Greenwich Village on Tuesday night.

The 50th annual Village Halloween Parade starts at 7 p.m. and ends around 11 p.m. The parade is known for its dazzling creativity, featuring giant puppets, bands, dancers, artists and costume-wearing New Yorkers.

The Village Halloween Parade runs straight up Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to West 15th Street in Manhattan. Attendees can view the parade on both sides of Sixth Avenue from King Street to West 15th Street. The streets are usually most crowded between Bleecker Street and 14th Street, according to the Village Halloween Parade website.

Select streets in Manhattan will be closed for the parade, which is expected to be attended by more than 2 million people. The following streets will be closed, according to the NYPD.

Formation

Sixth Avenue between Spring Street and Canal Street

Dominick Street between Varick Street and 6th Avenue

Sullivan Street between Broome Street and Spring Street

Broome Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Spring Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Route

Sixth Avenue between Spring Street and West 18th Street

Dispersal

West 16th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

West 17th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

West 18th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

Fifth Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

Seventh Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

Miscellaneous

West 10th Street between Sixth Avenue and Greenwich Avenue

Vandam Street between Varick Street and Fifth Avenue

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.