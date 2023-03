MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the world will march through the streets of Manhattan Friday.

The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for March 17 at 11 a.m. The parade has been a tradition in New York City since it was first held in 1762. It typically attracts about two million spectators and 150,000 marchers.

The parade route goes up Fifth Avenue. It starts at East 44th Street and ends at East 79th Street.

The following streets in Manhattan will be closed for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Formation

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and Sixth Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and Sixth Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and Sixth Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and Sixth Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and Sixth Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and Sixth Avenue

Route

Fifth Avenue between 79th Street and 42nd Street

Dispersal

Fifth Avenue between 86th Street and 79th Street

79th Street between Park Avenue and Fifth Avenue

80th Street between Lexington Avenue and Fifth Avenue

81st Street between Lexington Avenue and Fifth Avenue

82nd Street between Lexington Avenue and Fifth Avenue

83rd Street between Lexington Avenue and Fifth Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue

Miscellaneous

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison Avenue and Sixth Avenue

53rd Street between Madison Avenue and Sixth Avenue

58th Street between Madison Avenue and Sixth Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and Fifth Avenue

65th Street between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue

70th Street between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue

71st Street between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street