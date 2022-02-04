‘Liquid gold’: Giant box of Velveeta sits in Central Park

Manhattan

Giant box of Velveeta sits in Central Park Feb. 4, 2022 (Velveeta)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Forget about gold cubes, what about a giant gold box of Velveeta?

An eight-foot box of Velveeta has replaced a pure gold cube worth $11.7 million that was sitting in Central Park. Those looking for a gouda time while strolling the park can visit the cheesy masterpiece at the same place the gold cube is located.

“LIQUID GOLD CUBE > SOLID GOLD CUBE. SERIOUSLY IT’S IN CENTRAL PARK GO CHECK IT OUT,” the company tweeted out. 

Velveeta was so inspired by Artist Niclas Castello, who designed the 24-carat cube, they created their own massive brick of Velveeta too. Velveeta describes themselves to be known for velvety richness and cheesy, melty goodness.

“The brand is all about encouraging people to be confident, unapologetically themselves, and constantly reminds us that you don’t have to live rich to be golden and lead a lavish, pleasure-filled life,” according to the company’s press release.

The box of velveeta may not be millions of dollars worth of pure gold, but it is gold in its own right, the company said, asking everyone to “respect the drip.”

And yes, the massive Velveeta box will also have its own security team. 

