Lincoln Center welcomes people back with ‘Green’ space for outdoor performances

Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The plaza at Lincoln Center has been reimagined into a massive green space for outdoor performances.

“The Green” is the vision of MacArthur Genius grantee Mimi Lien. The green isn’t grass; it’s a a recyclable, bio-based material called sny-lawn, which is also antimicrobial.

Books will be available for visitors. There will also be a snack bar, pop-up performances and workshops of all kinds.

Jordana Leigh, senior artistic director at Lincoln Center, is thrilled by the return of live music.

“The Green” will be open through September from 9 a.m. to midnight. Performances get underway Monday night with a free concert from Tony Award winner Norm Lewis at 8 p.m.

