Lin-Manuel Miranda, mayor open new Times Square vaccine site for entertainment workers

The lights went out on Broadway in March 2020.

Most stages remain dark, and the seats are empty, but as vaccination picks up in New York, the city has designated a vaccine clinic in Times Square just for the theater, film and TV community.

“We want to gather again, and we want to tell stories in the dark. We cannot do that if we don’t feel safe and you don’t feel safe,” award-winning playwright and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda said Monday.

He toured the new vaccination site in 20 Times Square with Mayor Bill de Blasio. It opened to people both on-stage and on-camera and behind the scenes. The city has been working to get the arts up and running.

“Yes, it’s part of our economy, much more importantly, it’s part of our identity. It’s part of who we are. It’s part of our hearts,” Mayor de Blasio said.

Emily Pecoraro was thrilled to play her alto saxophone Monday during a performance in Father Duffy Square. She said she is eager to get back into theaters.

“With a little optimism and a little organization, we can make it happen,” she said.

Media and Entertainment Commissioner Anne del Castillo said the city continued to work toward a September Broadway reopening.

“That’s why we wanted to get this set up. So, we could get everybody vaccinated and they can start working and rehearsing,” Commissioner del Castillo said.

The vaccination site is staffed by unemployed theater workers.