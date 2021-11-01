‘Like Niagara Falls’: East Harlem woman exhausted from multiple apartment leaks

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Many New Yorkers may slip on a favorite pair of pajamas before going to bed, but East Harlem resident Ariana Rivera has to resort to something else.

“I sleep with a raincoat,” Rivera told PIX11 News.

Rivera, a resident at the East River houses, said she has so many leaks in her home that “it’s like Niagara Falls.”

She said she’s exhausted from mopping and tired of waiting for crews to fix reoccurring leaks in her apartment — and she never knows which room is going to flood next.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News plumbers were scheduled to make a permanent repair in Rivera’s apartment Tuesday.

PIX11 News will make sure Rivera gets a plumber and the repairs she desperately needs.