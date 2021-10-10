‘Like A Prayer’: Madonna takes fans to church after Harlem performance

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

HARLEM, Manhattan — When Madonna wants to take you to church, you follow — and that’s just what a crowd in Harlem did this weekend.

The pop icon was spotted early Saturday morning leading a brass band along 125th Street to a nearby church while belting out a rendition of “Like A Prayer.”

The apparently impromptu parade took place after a performance at Ginny’s Supper Club in Harlem, according to Ariel Palitz, who shared videos on social media.

In one Instagram video outside the church, Madonna played a tambourine and encouraged the crowd to sing along as the area was swarmed by fans and photographers.

madonna harlem church performance
Madonna sings “Like A Prayer” in front of a crowd outside a Harlem church on Oct. 9, 2021. (Credit: @arielpalitz/Instagram)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Security guard stabbed at Manhattan Apple store

Harlem community mourns boy killed in tragic fall

Rediscovery of oldest African burial ground commemorated in Lower Manhattan

3-year-old boy dies in fall from Harlem apartment window

Pieces of New York find new life

Teens injured in Harlem shooting

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter