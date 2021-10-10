‘Like A Prayer’: Madonna takes fans to church after Harlem performance

Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

HARLEM, Manhattan — When Madonna wants to take you to church, you follow — and that’s just what a crowd in Harlem did this weekend.

The pop icon was spotted early Saturday morning leading a brass band along 125th Street to a nearby church while belting out a rendition of “Like A Prayer.”

The apparently impromptu parade took place after a performance at Ginny’s Supper Club in Harlem, according to Ariel Palitz, who shared videos on social media.

About last night .. Queen @madonna and @jonbatiste slayed at #ginnyssupperclub below the @theredrooster__ in #Harlem followed by a procession up 125th Street to a church singing Like a Prayer with a brass band at 2am #itwasalladream #onlyinnewyork

more on my Insta @ArielPalitz pic.twitter.com/06mjmeFtJf — Ariel Palitz (@ArielPalitz) October 9, 2021

In one Instagram video outside the church, Madonna played a tambourine and encouraged the crowd to sing along as the area was swarmed by fans and photographers.

Madonna sings “Like A Prayer” in front of a crowd outside a Harlem church on Oct. 9, 2021. (Credit: @arielpalitz/Instagram)