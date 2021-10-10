‘Like A Prayer’: Madonna takes fans to church after Harlem performance

HARLEM, Manhattan — When Madonna wants to take you to church, you follow — and that’s just what a crowd in Harlem did this weekend.
The pop icon was spotted early Saturday morning leading a brass band along 125th Street to a nearby church while belting out a rendition of “Like A Prayer.”
The apparently impromptu parade took place after a performance at Ginny’s Supper Club in Harlem, according to Ariel Palitz, who shared videos on social media.
In one Instagram video outside the church, Madonna played a tambourine and encouraged the crowd to sing along as the area was swarmed by fans and photographers.