‘Let’s get him off the street’: Harlem residents distraught over shooting that left pregnant mom dead

HARLEM, Manhattan — Furious Harlem community members say it’s not snitching: someone knows where the gunman is who killed a pregnant mom and residents want him off the streets.

Shanice Young, a 31-year-old mom of two, had just gotten home from her baby shower when her ex-boyfriend showed up, officials said. He fought with the father of Young’s unborn child. When Young tried to break up the fight, her ex-boyfriend allegedly pulled a gun and shot her in the head, killing her.

She’d suffered years of abuse at his hands before her death, sources said.

Police said the shooting was caught on surveillance video and they know who the shooter is.

Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E, an organization that works with victims of gun violence, is based near where the deadly shooting happened early Sunday. Co-founder Jackie Rowe Adams attended a Monday vigil for Young.

“This takes all the gun violence that’s been happening over the top,” she said about the shooting. “This is a little bit much and we must do something about this.”

NYPD Captain Tarik Sheppard, who’s from Harlem, said people in the community are scared, angry and upset.

“There’s no justice for this kind of situation,” he said.

Rowe Adams wants anyone who knows where the shooter is to contact police.

“Somebody know where this young man is,” she said. “Let’s get him off the street. This is important. It’s not about snitching.”