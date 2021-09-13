‘Let’s get him off the street’: Harlem residents distraught over shooting that left pregnant mom dead

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARLEM, Manhattan — Furious Harlem community members say it’s not snitching: someone knows where the gunman is who killed a pregnant mom and residents want him off the streets.

Shanice Young, a 31-year-old mom of two, had just gotten home from her baby shower when her ex-boyfriend showed up, officials said. He fought with the father of Young’s unborn child. When Young tried to break up the fight, her ex-boyfriend allegedly pulled a gun and shot her in the head, killing her.

She’d suffered years of abuse at his hands before her death, sources said.

Police said the shooting was caught on surveillance video and they know who the shooter is.

Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E, an organization that works with victims of gun violence, is based near where the deadly shooting happened early Sunday. Co-founder Jackie Rowe Adams attended a Monday vigil for Young.

“This takes all the gun violence that’s been happening over the top,” she said about the shooting. “This is a little bit much and we must do something about this.”

NYPD Captain Tarik Sheppard, who’s from Harlem, said people in the community are scared, angry and upset.

“There’s no justice for this kind of situation,” he said.

Rowe Adams wants anyone who knows where the shooter is to contact police.

“Somebody know where this young man is,” she said. “Let’s get him off the street. This is important. It’s not about snitching.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

‘Let’s get him off the street’: Harlem residents distraught over shooting that left pregnant mom dead

Ex-boyfriend stalked pregnant mom killed at her Harlem baby shower, family says

Pregnant mom fatally shot while breaking up fight at her Harlem baby shower: sources

NYC honors lives lost on 9/11 with emotional ceremony

Times Square shuttle project includes new free transfer

NYC Catholic schools welcome students back into classroom

More Manhattan

Crime

‘Let’s get him off the street’: Harlem residents distraught over shooting that left pregnant mom dead

Former girlfriend testifies against R. Kelly at NYC sex trafficking trial

Witness says R. Kelly kept her locked up for days before sex assault

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Brooklyn collision: 9-year-old girl thrown from SUV, critically injured

Sex trafficking trial: R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter