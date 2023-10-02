LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Lower East Side mother of three said she is sick and tired of waiting for the city to repair her home. She said crews come and use duct tape as a solution.

Carmen Pena, 58, said her bathroom is off-limits to her grandchildren. Her walls are falling apart and leaking. Pena sent PIX11 News a video telling her bathroom is a nightmare and embarrassing.

Pena said she had been cleaning up a constant leak for over a year. She showed us a box with personal items destroyed by the dirty water.

Pena said in May 2023, crews came, and their solution was duct tape. Pena wants crews to return and fix the problem’s root.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News:

“NYCHA staff have visited the apartment and are on-site today to trace the leak back to its source, which requires accessing additional units and working with other residents within the building. We have been in contact with the affected resident and will continue to regularly update her on the progress of these repairs until the issue is resolved.” NYCHA spokesperson

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.