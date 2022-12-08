HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Weeks ago New York approved the first marijuana dispensary licenses, and now, a lease has been signed for a Harlem dispensary, officials confirmed Thursday.

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, which is working with the Office of Cannabis Management and the Cannabis Social Equity Investment Fund, signed the lease as an agent of the fund, a spokesperson said. The next step is for operational requirements at the location to be met.

While the DASNY spokesperson did not share the location, THE CITY reported the dispensary property is at 248 W. 125th St. It wasn’t clear when the dispensary might open. Officials have said some legal, recreational marijuana sales should begin before the end of 2022.

DASNY is working on identifying sites for dispensaries, a spokesperson said. The agency is also working on finalizing leases with landlords fore more than 100 dispensaries across New York.