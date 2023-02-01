EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — One of the many proposed sites for a New York City casino would radically transform a riverfront stretch of Manhattan’s East Side, with plans for a sprawling complex that would also include acres of green space, a museum, and a Ferris wheel.

The proposal — separate from an effort to build a Ferris wheel on the Harlem waterfront — would finally build up 6.7 acres of land just south of the United Nations that has sat empty for 15 years, the largest undeveloped parcel on the island of Manhattan.

The Soloviev Group, which owns the plot, will partner with casino operator Mohegan to vie for one of three state casino licenses expected to be up for grabs. Under their proposal, the casino itself would sit underground, beneath a mix of condo buildings, hotels, green space, and attractions.

Other city locations that have already emerged as contenders for a casino include Times Square, Coney Island, Hudson Yards, and the area around Citi Field.

Local community leaders have already voiced their opposition, arguing that the development would transform the fabric of the neighborhood.

Being awarded one of the coveted casino licenses would come at a cost of at least $1 billion just to get started: A $500 million licensing fee to the state, plus a minimum capital investment of another $500 million.