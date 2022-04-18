MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — There’s a new place to hang out in Manhattan, and everyone’s invited.

People can visit Pier 57 at Hudson River Park at the end of West 15th Street at 11th Avenue to see the largest rooftop park in the city. It sits atop a remodeled structure that was originally built in the 1950s. It housed an NYC Transit bus depot until 2003.

Hudson River Park was created by the state in 1998. Through partnerships with the city, it has expanded through the years to 550 acres.

Public and private investments have added to the footprint, which stretches 4.5 miles along the Hudson River. Pier 57 was developed by RXR Realty and will house additional offices for Google.

City Winery, a restaurant and performance space opened in 2020.

Classroom space, cultural areas and a food hall will open later this year. The rooftop is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.