UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Strong winds may be the culprit, but not necessarily the reason why a large tree fell onto several parked cars on the Upper West Side.

The tree, a locust, whose trunk diameter is 17 inches, came crashing down damaging two cars just outside Riverside Park, near 106 Street. No injuries were reported, but Upper West Side passersby were perplexed and saddened.