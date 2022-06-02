MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect in multiple larceny cases, who was recognized by an MTA Police Department detective, was pepper-sprayed Thursday night, sources told PIX11 News.

The man is wanted for shoplifting from stores at Grand Central Terminal, according to sources. When a detective recognized him and attempted to make an arrested, the man reportedly struggled and resisted. During that encounter, an MTA detective used pepper spray in an attempt to subdue the suspect.

The suspect and three MTA detectives were impacted by the spray. According to sources, the suspect and one of the detectives are being treated at a hospital.

The man was arrested and taken into custody, but charges were not detailed by police sources.