MANHATTAN (PIX11) — City parks are popular places during every season.

Improvement and rehabilitation projects are in the works as visitors look to spring. Some neighbors have noticed a project in a section of Riverside Park.

Therese McNally has been visiting her local park for decades. Over New Year’s weekend, she says she noticed landscaping, bushes and ground cover had been removed.

“Fifty years worth. I’ve been here since the 1970s. It wasn’t new overgrowth. There has been work around the park, they left this area alone,” she said.

The NYC Parks Department is looking into the plans for this particular location.

Other capital improvement projects at Riverside Park have included access and improvement projects along paths and staircases.