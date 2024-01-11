MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver is accused of killing his passenger after his Lamborghini burst into flames when he crashed into a train pillar in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday.

Alejandro Rentas, 22, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, assault, and reckless endangerment in connection to the fatal wreck on Dec. 4, 2023, according to the NYPD.

Rentas was driving a Lamborghini SUV northbound when he struck a Hyundai Elantra and ricocheted into a No. 1 train pillar near 213th Street and Tenth Avenue in Inwood at around 10:15 p.m., police said. The luxury vehicle then went up in flames, according to video footage.

Bronx resident Tiana Rodriguez, 21, was riding in the Lamborghini and died at the scene, police said.

Rentas was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 37-year-old Hyundai driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Rentas’ arraignment was pending, as of Thursday, according to court records.

