EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – The laboratory that provided the test results indicating there was arsenic in the water at an East Village NYCHA complex is now saying those initial findings were wrong.

Environmental Monitoring and Technologies on Friday issued a retraction on its initial test results of the water at the Jacob Riis Houses. After retesting the original water sample, the laboratory determined the water was negative for arsenic.

“This matches the separate retest we conducted through a different vendor, LiRo Environmental,” Adams spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement. “We have now tested more than 140 points — both at the source and at the point of delivery — and we can confidently say the water at Riis Houses is and has been free of any discernable amount of arsenic since the initial tests were initiated in August.”

Environmental Monitoring and Technologies admitted that trace levels of arsenic were introduced to the samples during the initial testing process which artificially inflated levels of arsenic.

The City of New York also initiated additional tests through LiRo Environmental for other contaminants in the water at the Jacob Riis Houses. The results for non-typical contaminants are expected on Saturday.

“In the meantime, out of an abundance of caution, we are continuing to ask Riis Houses residents not to drink or cook with the water in their buildings until these final test results are returned and analyzed. We continue to provide clean water for anyone who needs it,” Levy said.

Levy said neither NYCHA nor any other city agency will use Environmental Monitoring and Technologies in the future to test water.