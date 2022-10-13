MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) —- A Bronx woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening passengers with a knife aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Thursday.

Caridad Wilkins, 48, was swinging the knife at riders on the northbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Officers searched the train and found the suspect at the Grand Central-42nd Street station, police said.

The knife was recovered and there were no injuries, according to police.

Wilkins, of the Bronx, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and obstructing governmental administration, police said.