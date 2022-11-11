MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Midtown crook put a man who uses a wheelchair in a chokehold, stole his cellphone, then threatened good Samaritans with a knife, police said in a Friday appeal for tips.

The shocking mugging unfolded in broad daylight around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Fifth Avenue near 57th Street, according to authorities. The robber approached the 40-year-old victim, placed him in a chokehold, and snatched a cellphone on his wheelchair, officials said.

Passersby tried to step in, but the crook threatened them with a knife, then fled on foot, police said.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect taken near the scene, asking anyone who recognizes him to reach out.

